BELLEVILLE EAST 59, ALTON 57: Alton rallied from 12 points down in the final quarter, but a last-second Redbird shot missed and left AHS with a 59-57 loss to Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game at Alton on Tuesday night.

Alton pulled to 58-57 behind in the final minute, but an EnRico Sylvester free throw gave the Lancers a two-point lead, leading to the frantic finish. The loss was the Redbirds' fourth in their last five games and cost them a share of the league lead.

The Redbirds (7-5 overall, 4-1 SWC) were led by Maurice Edwards' 20 points, with Tre Smith adding 12 and Jordan Golley seven. The Lancers (10-4 overall, 3-2 SWC) were led by Javon Pickett's 19 points, with Jalen Jones scoring 14 and Drew Millas 10.

Alton travels to Belleville West for a league game Friday night.

SEE VIDEO OF TUESDAY ALTON-BELLEVILLE EAST GAME:

