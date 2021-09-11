GIRLS VOLLEYBALL



ALTON INVITATIONAL



CM, TRIAD, REDBIRDS WIN TWICE, WARRIORS LOSE TWICE AS ALTON INVITATIONAL BEGINS: Civic Memorial, Triad and the host Redbirds won their opening matches, while Granite City dropped their first two matches as the group stage began at the Alton Invitational tournament Friday at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds opened up with a 25-10, 25-22 win over Hazelwood Central, while the Eagles defeated Madison 25-8, 25-11, then the Trojans lost to Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo. 25-20, 25-12, the Knights defeated the Hawks 25-8, 25-16, the Redbirds defeated St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 25-12, 25-7, The Eagles defeated the Warriors 25-19, 25-17, Triad defeated MAB 25-4, 25-7 and MICDS won over Granite 26-24, 25-17 to conclude the first day.

Alton head girls volleyball coach Dan Carter said he was really pleased with how his girls played on Friday.

“We will have a good battle on Saturday with Civic Memorial, Triad, and Granite City playing,” he said. “It was a couple of good wins on Friday.”

CM pool play results Friday night in Alton Varsity Invitational.

CM over Madison

25-9, 25-11

Digs

Middleton 3

Biciocchi 1

Reno 1

Kills

Dunlap 9

Brueckner 5

Reno 4

Middleton 4

Picklesimer 3

Thein 2

Williams 1

Assists

Brueckner 16

Middleton 2

Dunlap 2

Rider 1

Aces

Brueckner 5

Reno 4

Middleton 2

Dunlap 2

Thein 2

Article continues after sponsor message

Mer Brueckner 1

Williams 1

Blocks

Picklesimer 2

Reno 1

CM over Granite City

25-17, 25-19

Digs

Williams 8

Middleton 8

Brueckner 4

Mer Brueckner 2

Thein 1

Picklesimer 1

Kills

Dunlap 5

Picklesimer 4

Thein 3

Reno 3

Biciocchi 2

Assists

Brueckner 13

Middleton 2

Aces

Brueckner 3

Reno 2

Williams 1

Middleton 1

Blocks

Dunlap 1

Biciocchi 1

Picklesimer 1

Thein 1

More like this: