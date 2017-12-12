ALTON - Alton's wrestlers travel this week to Collinsville for a 6 p.m. dual match, then participate in the Macoutah Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Friday, action starts at 4 p.m., then 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Highland at O'Fallon travel to Civic Memorial at 6 Tuesday night for a match. CM is also in the Mascoutah Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Granite City defeated both Alton and Civic Memorial in a triangular meet Thursday night at Alton's Redbird Nest, the Warriors scoring a 36-27 win over the Redbirds and a 45-29 win over the Eagles while CM got past Alton 39-37.

Granite moved to 3-0 in the SWC with the while, while Alton fell to 1-1 in the league.

Against Alton, the Warriors' Andrew Hale, Brenden Davis, Reide Wilson, Josh Wilson and Nathan Nelson all won their bouts; Alton's wins against GCHS came from Courteney Wilson, Zach Wilson, Kyle Hughes, Gus Kodros, Damien Jones and Pierre Evans.

Against the Eagles, CM got wins from Brady Christeson, Briley Christeson, Caleb Tyus and Peyton Bechtold; Granite's wins came from Jay Justice, Wilson, Chase Nelson, Whitfield, Nathan Nelson, Aaron Barnett and Harsh.

Redbird wins against the Eagles were from Garrett Sims, Jones, Evans, Ryan Kane and Hughes; CM got wins from Caleb Tyus, Houston Armbruster, Caine Tyus, Dillon Dublo, Briley Christeson, Vinny Calazza and Hunter Thornton.

