ALTON - The Alton Closed Doubles Championships finished Sunday.

Dan Freeman and Carson Freeman defeated Adam Kane and Andy Abromovich 8-3 on Sunday morning to win the championship of the father/son division of the Alton Closed.

The two-week tournament was extended by a few days because of weather, but tournament director Adam Ruckman says the quality of competition was excellent in each flight.

“The doubles finished this week and we had some great matches," he said. "We had a very strong field in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed. Plus, the parent-child divisions are always fun to watch.”

In the men’s open doubles division, Travis Blair (Webster University) teamed with Cory Pace to defeat Brendan Goldacker (Rose Hulman Institute of Technology) and Bram Blackwell 8-5. Laura Moore (Lewis and Clark Community College) and Sarah Kreutzrager (Roxana and Lewis and Clark Community College) defeated Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz, both from Alton, in the women’s open final. Kreutzrager teamed with Adam Ruckman (Baker University) to defeat Silas Chapman and Hannah Macias 8-2 to be crowned champions in the mixed doubles division.

Erik Rockholm and daughter Paige Rockholm won the championship of the father/daughter division. They beat Lydia and Jason Criveau 8-5 in the finals.

Erik Rockholm teamed with Brandon Fish to win in the finals of the men’s over 40 division, 8-4 over Jamie Sherfy and Jeff Struif. Lydia Taul and Mary Lou Taul were the champions of the overall parent/child division.

Ruckman said: “The idea is to give all the players a lot of matches, and I think we were able to do that. Other than some weather delays, everyone seemed to have fun so I think the tournament was a success.”

