Alton, IL – One year after the historic People’s Climate March, when 400,000 people crowded the streets of New York City, the Illinois Sierra Club will hold a vigil as part of a 100 city National Day of Action to demand action on climate change from our local elected leaders.

As a coal community, this is an important time for Alton to pause and consider what sort of future the city envisions. Metro East air quality is among the worst in the nation, Dynegy’s aging Wood River coal-fired power plant sits on the banks of the Mississippi and threatens the community with its high-hazard coal ash pond.

“Now is the time to take Climate Action and make a plan forward for our community,” said Laura Asher, Chair of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club, “We are calling on our public officials to stand with us and take action now. Our community is home to an aging coal plant, but coal is being phased out in favor of clean energy every day across the country. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we come together to to build a strong clean energy economy in Alton.”

WHAT: Climate Action Vigil

SPEAKERS: Laura Asher, Chair of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club; Shannon Fuller President of Illinois Solar Energy Association; Eden Vitoff president of Green LYFE; Wayne Politsch executive committee member Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club.

WHEN: October 12th at 8:45pm

WHERE: First Unitarian Church -- 110 E 3rd St, Alton, IL 62002

VISUALS: We will gather with solar lights and candles around a large inflatable coal plant.

In the buildup to the important negotiations in Paris later this year, Alton will join more than 100 cities and communities around the country in the People’s Climate Movement’s National Day of Action on October 14 to demand bold action on climate change and link local action to global action in Paris in December 2015.

