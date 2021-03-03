ALTON – The Madison County Health Department provided COVID-19 Vaccinations to 350 residents today.

“It is so gratifying to know that 350 of our residents received their first vaccine shot today,” said Pastor David Goins. “And it is equally satisfying that another 200 individuals are already registered for Monday, March 8.” These individuals will be called on March 4 or 5 and assigned an appointment time. The goal is to continue getting vaccine shots into the arms of Alton seniors 65 years and older. Three additional phone lines have been added to accommodate the heavy call volume for vaccine registration: 618-491-9340, 618-491-9920, 618-491-0021. The phone lines will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, beginning Tuesday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 17, 2021. When calling, please provide: Name, Age, D.O.B, Phone Number, Home Address and Email. A representative of the team will follow-up to schedule an appointment to receive the first vaccine dose. The second Pfizer vaccine appointment will be provided when individuals receive the first dosage. The dates of the second vaccine shots are March 22, 29 and April 5 at LaMay’s Catering (Old Riverbend Billiards) at 909 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

“Our Alton Clergymen are doing an excellent job of encouraging our seniors 65 years and older to get the vaccine shots, particularly African Americans,” said Jason Harrison, President of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance and owner of LaMay’s Catering.

Organizers of this event are Pastors David Goins, Morning Star Baptist; Gregory Denton, Bread of Life Fellowship; Jason Harrison, Deliverance Temple; Michael Porter, Millennium Temple; Peter Hough, Alton Mission; Dave Burger, Community Christian Church; Mike Adams, Life House; and George Dickerson, Associate Minister at Harvest Christian Fellowship.

