ALTON – The Madison County Health Department will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Alton, Illinois in partnership with the Leadership Council of Madison County, Alton NAACP, 100 Black Men, Ministerial Alliance, 100 Man Movement, and Madison County Urban League.

Organizers of this event are Pastors David Goins, Morning Star Baptist; Gregory Denton, Bread of Life Fellowship; Jason Harrison, Deliverance Temple; Michael Porter, Millennium Temple; Peter Hough, Alton Mission; Dave Burger, Community Christian Church; Mike Adams, Life House; and George Dickerson, Associate Minister at Harvest Christian Fellowship.

“We are pleased to partner with these service-driven organizations to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Alton Citizens 65 years or older. In 2020, we were successful in providing Mobile COVID-19 Testing to our seniors, elderly and underserved citizens throughout Alton and Madison County. And I am looking forward to collaborating with these outstanding leaders to provide vaccine shots to the citizens of Alton and Madison County,” said Toni Corona, Director of the Madison County Health Department.

“We’ve all been terribly impacted by this COVID-19 pandemic, but any thoughts of reopening our businesses, schools and churches in a sustainable manner, or enjoying family life, without a comprehensive vaccine campaign will be very difficult. We are reaching out to our Alton Clergymen and encourage them to set the example for their congregation by first getting the vaccine, then recommending to their seniors and elderly, 65 years and older to get the vaccine shots, particularly African Americans. We understand there are some concerns with access and mistrust, but our goal is to mitigate any possible anxieties,” said Pastor David Goins, one of the vaccine organizers.

Individuals 65 years or older and wanting a vaccine shot should call (618-465-4269, ext. 10) starting Tuesday, February 23 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to pre-register and to receive an appointment for the first vaccine shot. Transportation can be arranged for those in need.

The Madison County Health Department will administer vaccine shots in Alton on March 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2021 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at LaMay’s Catering (Old Riverbend Billiards) at 909 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois.

To assist in this effort, Madison County Transit (MCT) will offer free rides to the vaccination site on the #1 Riverbend and the #9 Washington Shuttle routes on the four Mondays in March from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The #9 – which serves a series of Alton neighborhoods and apartment complexes, such as Marian Heights, Skyline Towers, and Hillcrest – will be re-routed on those Mondays to drop off and pick up directly in front of the vaccination site.

In addition, MCT will also provide fare free trips on the Runabout Paratransit service to and from all Madison County vaccination sites for registered elderly and disabled Madison County residents. To receive the free ride, passengers must indicate when scheduling their trip, that the trip purpose is to receive a vaccine. For more information about MCT services, call 618-797-INFO (4636), email info@mct.org, or visit www.mct.org. “On behalf of MCT, we’re proud to work with the Madison County Health Department, and these civic and faith-based organizations to bring Madison County residents to vaccination sites. This coordination represents another example of public bodies and organizations working together to defeat the pandemic”, said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison.

