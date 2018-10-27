ROLLING MEADOWS – Rolling Meadows, 9-0, entered as a big favorite against Alton, 5-4, in the IHSA Class 7A football playoff game Friday night at Rolling Meadows. Alton was defeated 29-27 in a game close all the way, and the Redbirds clawed to the very end of the contest.

The game was knotted at 7-7 and 14-14 after the first two periods.

Alton closes with a 5-5 overall mark and Rolling Meadows moves on with a 10-0 record.

