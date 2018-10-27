Alton claws to end, but falls in playoff game 29-27 to Rolling Meadows
ROLLING MEADOWS – Rolling Meadows, 9-0, entered as a big favorite against Alton, 5-4, in the IHSA Class 7A football playoff game Friday night at Rolling Meadows. Alton was defeated 29-27 in a game close all the way, and the Redbirds clawed to the very end of the contest.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The game was knotted at 7-7 and 14-14 after the first two periods.
Alton closes with a 5-5 overall mark and Rolling Meadows moves on with a 10-0 record.
More details to come.
More like this: