ALTON, ILLINOIS - The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, partnering with various community organizations, is planning the City’s annual Fall Litter Cleanup to be held at 9am on Saturday, September 13, 2014.

On September 13th, volunteers can register, pick up free gloves and bags, and get directions to the areas that need the most attention by meeting at 9am at 200 W. 3rd Street or at the entrance to Hellrung Park at 7th St. Central Ave. Groups will also be departing on that day at 9am from Neudecker Insurance (corner of Main St. & College Ave.) and from Joe K’s Restaurant (2350 State Street).

We hope to get another great turnout at this year’s Fall Cleanup,” said Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, Chairwoman of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC). “Historically, several community service organizations and individuals have participated in this event, and we hope to have similar success this year as we continue our efforts to beautify Alton and improve the quality of life for our citizens."

Individuals and groups interested in participating in the Alton City-Wide Fall Litter Cleanup may contact Alderwoman MacAfee at 618-304-4315 or Carolyn Dooley at 618-465-0326 for more information.

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Macafee at 618-304-4315.

