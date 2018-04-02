ALTON – The City of Alton is asking residents to review the Draft Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. Stop by an Open House at City Hall, 101 E. Third Street, on Tuesday, April 17th from 5-7pm to see the walking and biking recommendations proposed in the plan.

For the past year, the City of Alton has been working with residents and consultants at Heartlands Conservancy to create a Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. “This 20 year Master Plan will help make the City a safer place to walk and bike. Having a plan like this will strengthen the City’s applications for state and federal funding will aid the City in receiving funding to implement these projects,” said Michael Haynes, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Alton.

The plan recommends facilities such as bike lanes, multi-use trails, and sidewalks throughout Alton. The plan also includes educational and enforcement elements along with grant suggestion for funding sources. Residents will be able to provide feedback on the recommendations. They will also be asked to help prioritize projects.

The Open House is one of the last steps in the planning process that started last fall. More than 690 people took an online survey about walking and Biking in Alton. An Open House was held in September to get initial public input about important destinations and barriers. Throughout the process, a Community Advisory Committee has met regularly to help develop the plan recommendations.

For more information on the Alton Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan contact: Michael Haynes, City of Alton Director of Parks and Recreation, (618) 463-3580/ mhaynes@cityofaltonil.com

