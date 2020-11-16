ALTON - Effective tomorrow, November 17, 2020, the City of Alton offices will remain open but due to the rising COVID-19 numbers, we are asking residents to consider the below alternatives. Some of the city offices will close to the public while some will meet with residents by appointment only.

CITY HALL:

Treasurer’s Office: Customers are strongly encouraged to pay utility bills online at www.cityofaltonil.com, pay over the phone by calling 618.463.3500 or by using the drop box outside City Hall. In-person payments will still be allowed but are highly discouraged.

City Clerks Office: Birth certificates may be requested via mail, phone or drop box. For additional information visit www.cityofaltonil.com or call 618.463.3500. In-person payments will still be allowed but are highly discouraged.

Comptroller’s Office: Trash billing and accounts payable questions will be answered by calling 618.463.3500 or via email at www.kontis.cityofaltonil.com.

Mayor’s Office: Liquor License payments, Notary services and Freedom of Information Requests are still being accepted and offered. Meetings with the Mayor are by appointment only.

Building and Zoning: All permits will still continue. Code Enforcement complaints will still be taken and investigated.

Article continues after sponsor message

PUBLIC WORKS:

The office at 2 Emma Kaus Lane is closed to the public. Permit applications are available by calling 618.463.3550 or by email at www.publicworks@cityofaltonil.com.

FIRE DEPARTMENT:

Both fire stations are closed to the public, however, the front lobby will remain open. Car seat installations and tours have been suspended.

POLICE DEPARTMENT:

The Police department will be closed to the public, but reports that are not in progress and for delayed offenses that do not need immediate police response will be taken over the telephone. For immediate emergency response, call 9-1-1. All jail visitation has been temporarily canceled. For any Records Department needs, please call 618-463-3505, then press 4.

Convenience fees for all on-line and over the phone payments will be absorbed by the City of Alton during this time for residents that utilize these services.

All offices are expected to resume its normal activity on Monday, December 7, 2020.

More like this: