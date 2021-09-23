ALTON - Alton City Council approved a street mural painting at the corner of State and Third Street in Alton, and it has left its key supporter - Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany - very excited about the new possibilities. A world-renowned mural artist - Joe Miller - originally from Staunton, will return to the area for the street mural work.

The area at State and Third in Alton will be blocked while the mural artist creates his masterpiece. McGibany said the process will begin Sunday. She said street closure for five days was asked for, but the artist has said it will likely be finished in three days.

Miller is a famed Chicago professional muralist.

“He had a little window of time while visiting family in the Staunton area, and we have been talking to him since about mid-COVID-19 Pandemic,” McGibany said. “He comes back to visit quite often, and he is also an LCCC alum. Street murals are gaining popularity nationwide, and we applied for a Placemaking Grant and received it. We are thankful to have the City Council's approval. We are really looking forward to it. This will really add to our environment for downtown.”

McGibany said Miller has created murals all over the world, and it is an honor to have him come home for this work of art.

More details will be released later today from McGibany about the street mural and much more about the artist.

