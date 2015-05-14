Local business owner Chris Hinkle received a 5-3 favorable vote at Alton City Council meeting Wednesday evening, May 14, to obtain a special permit to move his business, Grand Piasa Body Art and Art Supply, from Homer Adams Pkwy to 558-560 E. Broadway in Alton.

A city ordinance requires Hinkle to request a special use permit, but the city planning commission voted against granting Hinkle the permit.

The Alton Plan Commission originally bestowed a negative recommendation of the text amendment to allow Hinkle to obtain a special permit to purchase the building within the C-4 District of downtown. Because of this particular circumstance, a majority vote was required from the council to kick back to the plan commission for approval of the permit to go forward.

Several speakers shared their concern with having a tattoo parlor in the C-4 district, however most of the following were in support of Hinkle’s project to include many business owners in the area. It was stated that Hinkle personally visted 38 businesses within the area, 34 of which are in favor of him joining the neighborhood.

During the voting process, Alderman Charles Brake shared his outlook on Hinkle’s strategy and expressed his opinion on the professional character of Hinkle to include his business plan. He showcased Hinkle’s plans to revitalize the empty building by showing a photo of the developments Hinkle plans to invest in the building. It was then that he recommended an addendum to the special use permit to allow only one tattoo parlor in the C-4 district.

After several speakers, most in favor, it was up to the council to vote.

The approval of Hinkle’s request for a special use permit was upheld by an aldermanic vote of 5-3, to include the Mayor’s vote, which was in favor.

