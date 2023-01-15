ALTON - At the Alton City Council meeting on Jan. 11, council members unanimously approved the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for “emergency priority projects” within the City of Alton, along with several other items.

The council awarded two bids at their meeting, including the bid of AC Environmental for asbestos removal at 1130 Harrison St. in the amount of $4,635.00, and of Environmental Operations, Inc., at 1006 Oakwood Ave. in the amount of $ 1,570.00. They also approved the results of the 2023 MFT Street Maintenance Material Proposal Bid.

There was a first reading of two ordinances related to signage that the council laid over to their next meeting. These included an ordinance authorizing an honorary street sign to be placed on Silver Street honoring James Gray, as well as an ordinance authorizing “No Parking” signs to be placed on the 700 block of Silver Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

The council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing permanent easement for encroachment on Plum Street. They also approved an ordinance authorizing temporary easement for the removal of encroachments on Plum St. and E. 4th St.

An ordinance amending Title 11, Chapter 7, Section 3(A) of the City Code regarding special use standards for bed and breakfast inns was also unanimously approved by the council.

The council also approved the appointment of Alex Roberts as an IT Specialist for the Information Technology Department.

A full recording of the meeting is available on Riverbender.com.

More like this: