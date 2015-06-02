Organization selects 67 individuals from the private, public, and non-profit sectors for 40th Leadership St. Louis Class; Alton City Attorney only participant selected from Illinois.

FOCUS St. Louis recently announced the 2015-16 participants for their 40th Leadership St. Louis class. Among the 67 individuals chosen from the private, public, and non-profit sectors for this program was Alton City Attorney Megan Williams.

Williams was the only individual selected to participate in the program from the Illinois side of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

“I am honored to have been selected to participate in such a prestigious program,” said City Attorney Megan Williams. “I look forward to utilizing the knowledge gained through this intensive leadership program to better serve the citizens of Alton.”

“As City Attorney, Megan Williams has demonstrated a distinct ability to synthesize information and develop solutions to problems facing our community,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “Megan is an ideal candidate for this program and I am confident that it will allow her to further develop her already strong leadership abilities.”

About Leadership St. Louis: Leadership St. Louis is a highly respected program for emerging and established leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the St. Louis region. The 18-day, 9-month curriculum explores such issues as economic development, education, poverty and social services, racism, arts and culture, and the criminal justice system. Participants visit key sites in the bi-state region, engage in face-to-face dialogue with regional decision makers and gain a deeper understanding of leadership approaches that produce results. (Source: FOCUS St. Louis)

Leadership St. Louis is one of seven leadership programs offered by FOCUS St. Louis to achieve its mission to create a thriving, cooperative region by engaging citizens to participate in active leadership roles and to influence positive community change. (Source: FOCUS St. Louis) For more information: http://www.focus-stl.org/news/233979/FOCUS-Announces-2015-16- Leadership-St.-Louis-Class.htm

