ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is announcing the June networking luncheon at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton IL. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12th 2018.

The goal of the group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be the best that they can be.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all professional women in the Riverbend area.

The June Keynote speaker will be Danielle Johnson, New Farm Manager for SSP. Her presentation “Gardening as Connection” will discuss the benefits of organic gardening and how to begin your garden. She will also be talking about the mission of SSP and how they support the community.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for purchase at Post Commons restaurant. Reservations are required. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com include if you will be purchasing lunch with your RSVP for food preparation. Deadline for Rsvp’s is Monday June 11th 2018.

For additional information about Women Empowering Women visit: wewillinois.com

