ALTON - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend hosted their eighth annual Day of Prayer at the Post Commons Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the National Day of Prayer, members from all around the community of different denominations gathered to join each other in prayers led by local leaders and church pastors.

Cadet/Major Jon Carroll, AFJROTC at Alton High School, led the prayer for the future of the youth, Larry Thompson, Rotary Past District Governor, led the prayer for education, Paula Mattix-Wand, Campus Minister at Marquette Catholic High School, led the prayer for the sanctity of life, Reverend Sheila Goins, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, and her son Reverend David Goins led the prayer for family, Sister Anastasia, Manager of St. Claire’s Villa, led the prayer for fire fighters, emergency respondents and quality health care for all, Reverend Bill Pyatt, pastor of Bethalto United Methodist Church, led the prayer for government, Reverend Mike Adams, pastor at Lifehouse Church, led the prayer for business, Mike Roberts, St. Louis television meteorologist, led the prayer for the media and Larry Trent, former director of Illinois State Police, led the prayer for law enforcement and military.

With this year's theme for Nation Day of Prayer being unity, Reverend Jason Harrison, of Deliverance Temple Alton, and Reverend Mark Scandrett, of Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, prayed for the church and national unity for the common good before those in attendance joined in the Lord's Prayer.

More like this: