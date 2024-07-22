ALTON — Mark Springman, owner of Catdaddy's bar, has long been a pillar of the Alton community, known for his generosity and kind spirit. Recently, friends and community members have gathered to celebrate his contributions and the lasting impact he has made.

Don Huber, a former Alton Township Supervisor and historian, praised Springman for his unwavering kindness.

"He has a wonderful dry humor and rarely says things but blows you right out of the water," Huber said. "He was generous to a fault and put up with people most wouldn't in many cases. I never saw Mark say an unkind word to anyone; he is a kind soul. I am very honored to have known him as long as I have. If you needed a little bit of help, Mark was there for you."

Springman's generosity extended beyond personal interactions; he raised significant funds for the Alton Boys and Girls Club and several other organizations.

"It was a big number," Huber noted of his Alton Boys and Girls Club donations each year. "The thing about it is whatever money we raised that day, we went to Alton Refrigeration and Mr. Crane gave us a good amount off on the televisions to raffle off. Mark would match the increment. It made this such an exception."

Nancy Pulizos, a former bartender at Catdaddy's, reflected on Springman's impact during the Flood of 1993.

"During the flood, back then the city didn't put the concrete out for flood walls by themselves; they had manpower and community to build the flood wall," Pulizos said. "Cat's bar was heavily involved. This is just another example of the lives Catdaddy touched."

Pulizos also emphasized Springman's consistent generosity. "Mark always gave back to the community, and you see what kind of loving, giving person he is. Anyone who walked into the bar and needed help, he never said no. He has been a huge personality within the community."

Dallas Martz, of the River Dragons, recalled his first Thanksgiving in Alton, which he spent with Springman and Judy.

"It was there at the end of the bar, a few Busch Light beers, and an immediate connection," Martz said after he first met Catdaddy. "He and Judy are big baseball fans. Not only did they become good friends, but they also became sponsors of the River Dragons ball team and came out to watch us. He is still one of my favorite people to run into Downtown Alton."

Russ Smith, owner of Bossanova, a sponsor of a live Catdaddy's Celebration Show, also expressed his admiration for Springman, highlighting Cat's constant support for all the other bar owners in downtown Alton.

As the community gathered this past weekend to honor Mark Springman, it is clear that his generosity and kindness have left an indelible mark on Alton.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said there was quite a crowd at the party on Saturday.

"When I first opened the pizza place Imo's, I'd leave at 8:30 at night there for a nightcap at Cat's," he said. "I can't remember the exact year but Cat's golf partner got injured and Catdaddy asked me if I would finish the season as a partner in a league. We were on the No. 1 team in the league and I remember we both hit balls out of bounds on first hole. That was an impression I left on him that he never forgot. His place has been a staple come every Thursday night for the wine testing, and the new ownership plans to continue that. Wine tasting at Catdaddy's on Thursday night just fits. The bar/restaurant industry is not easy and he has been at the same location and has had a lot of strong business over the years. All that is all contributed to Cat and Judy. He always said, you have to work the business. I hope he enjoys his life. He is a Godfrey resident and I know where he lives, so I will try to see him. Catdaddy has been a buddy of mine for quite a few decades."

