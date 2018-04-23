ALTON - Alton Main Street helped the community celebrate the diversity in the community with the second annual “Small Town - Big World” cultural event Saturday throughout Alton.

“An international event has been is one of the biggest requests we’ve heard from the public and Alton Main Street is happy to be able to provide the framework that brings everyone together,” Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street said.

Attendees were able to get an event passport for a self-guided tour through the city to experience actives such as sugar skull face painting and salsa dancing at Little Mexico Restaurant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Old Bakery Beer Company provided a menu of Canadian dishes as well as a capoeira presentation and a Panamanian dance group.

River Bend Yoga hosted Indian classical dancing from Soorya Performing Arts and an open discussion on religion in daily Indian life.

The Childrens' Museum at Haskell House opened their doors to present activities for families with elementary school children, including projects, artifacts, props, and special visitors to celebrate cultures from around the world.

Things wrapped up Saturday night at Argosy Casino with Caribbean, Tropical, Salsa, and Reggae music from Leaky Tiki.

More like this: