ALTON - A local man has hit the jackpot after winning $10 million from the Illinois Lottery’s $50 scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store at 3499 Fosterburg Road in Alton. The store will receive a $100,000 selling bonus. But while this is an exciting win for the store, manager Cathy said she is happy for her customer above all else.

“It is very exciting,” Cathy said. “More than anything, I'm happy for the customer. I know a lot of his family, and it couldn't have happened to a better family.”

While the customer has asked to remain anonymous, in comments to the Illinois Lottery, he said he never expected to win the big prize. He has plans for the money to help his family.

“The first thing I plan to do is start a college fund for my daughter. We also love going to car shows, so we’re thinking about buying a bigger house with more garage space to indulge in our favorite hobby — buying vintage cars,” he said. “Ultimately, I want to save the majority of this prize money and invest it. The most important thing is to enjoy life with our family, and help provide for our kids and hopefully later in life, our future grandkids.”

According to the Illinois Lottery, there are still two more $10 million prizes floating around in Illinois. The $10 Million Game also has 15 $1 million prizes available. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

