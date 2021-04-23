Alton, Carrollton Students Inducted Into Academic Honors Society At Blackburn College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Local Blackburn College students have been inducted into the College's Academic Honors Society. Blackburn students were celebrated for these exceptional achievements in a virtual ceremony earlier this month. The students are: Alton, IL Article continues after sponsor message Rylee Wilson, Psi Chi - An international honor society, Psi Chi recognizes outstanding student achievement in the science and application of psychology

Carrollton, IL Emily Moran, Psi Chi - An international honor society, Psi Chi recognizes outstanding student achievement in the science and application of psychology Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a private liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.