ALTON - Alton High School's football team closes its season at 7 tonight at home against Belleville West.

The Redbirds are 1-7 and looking for their second win against the 4-4 Maroons. A win is a must for Belleville West to have a chance for the playoffs.

Alton first-year coach Eric Dickerson said it would be “such a positive” if the Redbirds could pull off a victory and he felt the momentum from that would carry into next season.

“It would give our kids something to look forward to next year,” he said.

Belleville West should come ready to play tonight, the coach said and he added his team must be “amped to match their intensity.”

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER- The East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers Football team has a final chance of earning a second win at tonight's final conference matchup at home against the Nokomis High School Redskins.

The Oilers, 1-7 overall, have had some trouble with getting into the end zone. Their first and only win of the season was toward the Metro-East Lutheran High School Knights in a 42-12 victory. On average, the Oilers have scored around 15 points per game.

Friday night’s opponents at Nokomis High School are 3-5 for the entire season. Aside from their week one loss against Monticello High School, the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers defeated the Redskins 24-23 in overtime; a devastating loss for the team. Like the Oilers, the Redskins also have an average of 14 points per game.

The Oilers, coached by Garry Herron, should do their best in attempt to end the 2015 season on a good note and come back next season with an even brighter attitude.

