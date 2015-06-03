The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drop-off drive will be Saturday, August 22nd from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the former landfill on Alby Street across from the VFW.

Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don't fit in your trash cart, and carpet (cut into 4-ft lengths). There will also be an E-Waste recycling drive, provided by CJD E-Cycling, on site, so you may bring electronics for recycling.

Items that will NOT be accepted include concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only. Participants must present a valid driver's license or other form of photo identification showing their address. Only one trip per address is allowed. Trailers, stake-bed trucks, and box trucks are not permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

"We are pleased to offer this event again with Republic Services," said Mayor Brant Walker. "We will soon release dates for two events in 2016 as well, so residents have the opportunity to dispose of large items at no charge."

