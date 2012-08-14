August 14, 2012 – On August 11, 2012, The City of Alton, Republic Services/Allied Waste, Alton Materials, and CJD E-cycling partnered on a bulk recycling day at the former landfill on Alby Street.

Over one (1) ton of scrap metal and appliances were collected. An additional three and three quarter (3.75) tons of electronic waste and over three (3) tons in landfill waste were also collected

“The City, particularly the Public Works Department’s staff, were very helpful and did a great job working with our operations team,” said Susan Piazza of Republic Services. “I hope that we can partner with the City on future bulk item recycling events.”

“I am pleased with the response that we received at the bulk recycling event,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “My staff and I will meet with Allied Waste, go over what we did correctly and how we can improve, and explore the possibility of having additional bulk recycling events in the future.”

If residents missed the bulk recycling day, but have bulk items they want to dispose, please contact Allied Waste at 656-6883 to schedule a pickup of the items.

