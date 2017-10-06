ALTON - The Redbirds brought their record up to 4-3 for the season with Friday’s win against the O’Fallon Panthers, 50-20.

Alton took a big lead in the first half of the game at Public School Stadium.

The Panthers managed to get seven points on the board in the second quarter but an interception by the Redbirds kept Alton ahead at halftime 28-7.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. made the first touchdown of the third quarter allowing the Redbirds to up their lead 35-7.

The Panthers gave it they’re all on the field but couldn’t hold up against Alton’s offense or defense Friday night as the Redbirds sealed their fourth win of the season, 50-20.

Alton’s head coach Eric Dickerson said it was a big win for the boys.

“It’s feels great,” Dickerson said. “We came out defensively tonight and played a very strong game. Had a couple break downs but we can fix those up. I feel great for our kids. We took care of business tonight and we're going to enjoy the win.”

The Redbirds hit the road next Friday, October 13, to face off against the Granite City Warriors.

