ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP announced Monday the 52nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet set for May 23, 2020, at Lewis and Clark Community College has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not yet known whether it will be rescheduled sometime later in the year.

Alton Branch of the NAACP Executive Director Andy Hightower said: "The decision was made not to cancel the banquet because it is our only fundraiser during the year. Perhaps, COVID-19 conditions will permit us to reschedule for later in the year. The funds are necessary to honor our 2020 scholarship commitment to area youth as well as implement all other NAACP-sponsored programs and events."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hightower said the NAACP Alton branch was excited that Crystal Uhe and Tom Haine, had both agreed to speak at the banquet.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Chairperson Maxine Jackson-Caldwell at (618) 795-5786 or Anita Banks at (618) 465-8366.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Smallwood Bey New Leader: Alton Branch of the NAACP Outlines New Goals

Aug 8, 2023 - Alton Branch Of NAACP Under New Leadership

Aug 15, 2023 - Walter Williams Recognized For Edwardsville NAACP Branch Leadership, Traci Daniels Announced As New President

Jun 27, 2023 - Difference Maker: James Gray Saluted For Tremendous Impact On Alton Children

Sep 28, 2023 - Granite City Woman Crowned Miss Illinois Juneteenth 2023

Related Video:

Alton NAACP Holds 49th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

 