ALTON - The Alton Branch Of The NAACP announced its Second Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Motorcade to celebrate the new year, we celebrate the memory and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The date of the event is Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Andy Hightower, president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP stressed the importance of the King parade and said: "It has undoubtedly been a challenging couple of years. However, the fight for equality must not waiver."

"Our theme this year is: “Moving Forward for Change: When We Fight! We Win!”. The motorcade is a celebration of the example set by MLK, Jr. and the hope he instilled in our community that change will come.

"We ask that all motorcade participants meet at the Lincoln-Douglas Square in downtown Alton by 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. This is to ensure a prompt 2:30 p.m. departure to James Killion (Salu) Park. The motorcade route is to be determined. We welcome any creative decor you may choose to add to your vehicle for the motorcade. To commemorate the moment, the program in honor of Dr. King will begin at 3 p.m.

Hightower closed with this statement: "We look forward to seeing you, and to ensure your health and safety, we ask all participants to continue practicing social distancing. If you have any questions or suggestions, please call Rosetta Brown at 618-580-2394. Your participation is greatly appreciated."

