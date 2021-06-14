Alton Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Greetings from the Alton Branch NAACP! We would like to announce our Freedom Fund Banquet coming up September 18, 2021 at Lewis & Clark Community College in the Commons building. It would be an honor to have you join us for this event.
Our 2021 banquet theme this year is: Making Lives Matter: Where do we go from here? Mayor David Goins will be our guest speaker at our banquet this year and will address the social unrest we have faced in recent years, the work being done, and the work that is yet to come. As always, we will recognize those who have made positive contributions to our community as well as some of our local youth who have decided to further their education.
The Freedom Fund Banquet is our most important fundraiser. Your support is critical to the success and implementation of our programs. Below is information for sponsorship and advertisement in our banquet journal. Please note that a correction has been made to our sponsorship and advertisement rates. Letters sent out stated that a half page ad is $150. The correction is $100. Please submit payment to the address listed by August 27, 2021.
Local Ad Rates:
Full Page - $150.00
Half Page - $100.00
Quarter Page - $50.00
Single Name - $10.00
Corporate Sponsors are as follows:
Platinum - $5,000
Gold - $2,000
Silver - $1,500
Bronze - $1,000
Banquet Tickets:(Includes dinner, music, and guest speaker)
Tickets - $60.00
Table of 8 - $480
Please call Charlotte Hightower at (618)593-1853 if you have any questions about placing an ad. Email ads to AltonBranchNAACP@gmail.com
Make checks payable to:
Alton Branch NAACP
P.O. Box 1216
Alton, IL 62002
Attention: Ad Journal
We appreciate your time and support.
Alton Branch NAACP
Freedom Fund Banquet Committee
