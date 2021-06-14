Greetings from the Alton Branch NAACP! We would like to announce our Freedom Fund Banquet coming up September 18, 2021 at Lewis & Clark Community College in the Commons building. It would be an honor to have you join us for this event.

Our 2021 banquet theme this year is: Making Lives Matter: Where do we go from here? Mayor David Goins will be our guest speaker at our banquet this year and will address the social unrest we have faced in recent years, the work being done, and the work that is yet to come. As always, we will recognize those who have made positive contributions to our community as well as some of our local youth who have decided to further their education.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is our most important fundraiser. Your support is critical to the success and implementation of our programs. Below is information for sponsorship and advertisement in our banquet journal. Please note that a correction has been made to our sponsorship and advertisement rates. Letters sent out stated that a half page ad is $150. The correction is $100. Please submit payment to the address listed by August 27, 2021.

Local Ad Rates:

Full Page - $150.00

Half Page - $100.00

Quarter Page - $50.00

Single Name - $10.00

Corporate Sponsors are as follows:

Platinum - $5,000

Gold - $2,000

Silver - $1,500

Bronze - $1,000

Banquet Tickets:(Includes dinner, music, and guest speaker)

Tickets - $60.00

Table of 8 - $480

Please call Charlotte Hightower at (618)593-1853 if you have any questions about placing an ad. Email ads to AltonBranchNAACP@gmail.com

Make checks payable to:

Alton Branch NAACP

P.O. Box 1216

Alton, IL 62002

Attention: Ad Journal

We appreciate your time and support.

Alton Branch NAACP

Freedom Fund Banquet Committee

