ALTON - The Alton’s boys tennis squad has had an impressive year under head Coach Jesse Macias and on Saturday, May 11, 2024, the players ended up fourth place in the Southwestern Conference Tennis Tournament.

The Redbirds’ Parker Mayhew and Alex Tuetken finished third in singles to lead Alton to a fourth-place finish in the Southwestern Conference Tournament. At number one singles, Mayhew won by forfeit over Ben Van Alstein from O'Fallon and Tuetken Won 6-0, 6-1 against Jett Mithlo from O'Fallon at number five singles in the third-place match.

Alton head boys tennis coach Macias said: ”We had a great quarterfinal round with five wins, and two came in three sets. Our goal was to get everyone into the semi's then to keep it going, we almost did it. Edwardsville was tough in the semi-final round. Alex bounced back for third and James McKeever lost in three at four doubles in the third place match. Overall I'm really happy with the effort all weekend. We had five flights finish third, which is a lot better than our regular season.

“All year it's been our seniors carrying us and Parker, James, Luke, and Nate came through again. We are really going to miss them." Luke Boyd, Nate Bartlett, and McKeever finished fourth in singles.

Sophomore Joe Ventimiglia finished fifth at six singles.

Day One Of SWC Tournament

Alton High was tied for second place in the Southwestern Conference Tournament after finishing third in all three doubles flights on Friday.

Edwardsville is in first with 21 points, followed by Alton and Belleville East with 15. O'Fallon is next with 14.

Coach Macias said: "We could not have had a better day. This team has been playing with confidence and having fun all year, and they all brought their best effort today. I'm really proud of everyone." At number one doubles, Luke Boyd and James McKeever upset the three seed from Belleville East in three sets in the first round. Macias said, "That first win was incredible, and then we lost in the semi's 7-5, 7-5. They finished it off with a three set win against West to finish third. They were the six seed and almost made it to the finals, what a run.

"Parker Mayhew and Nate Bartlett finished third with a convincing win over O'Fallon, after an opening win against Belleville West and a semi-final loss to Edwardsville." Macias added, "Parker and Nate lost to that O'Fallon team two weeks ago, and we handed it to them today. Those two were on all day. They were lights out all day."

At number three doubles, Nick Hanebutt and Alex Tuetken won a third-set tie breaker against O'Fallon.

