ALTON - Alton High School boys' tennis team was 0-2 at the Edwardsville Spring Invite but showed some strong performances against top-notch competition.

The Redbirds lost 7-2 against Hersey and 5-4 against Francis Howell North. Against Hersey, Parker Mayhew got a win at number one singles and teamed with James McKeever for a win at number one doubles.

Against Francis Howell North, the Redbirds were winning 2-1 after doubles with wins from Luke Boyd and Nate Bartlett and the team of Nick Hannebutt and Alex Teutken.

Bartlett and Hannebutt also picked up singles wins for Alton.

The Redbirds are 0-4 and play Collinsville on Thursday.

