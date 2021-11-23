Alton Boys Bowlers Defeat Rival Edwardsville In Match Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Monday night, Alton and Edwardsville collided in a boys' bowling rivalry match at Edwardsville. Alton head boys bowling coach David Meyer said his Redbirds' squad had a very good night against the Tigers. Alton varsity boys bowlers won 34 of the possible 40 points. Alton lost 4 individual games and 1 total series point. The Redbirds' next match is Wednesday, December 1, at O’Fallon and this will be both boys and girls. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Leading Edwardsville JV was Justin Culkin with 403. Leading Alton JV was Sam Orwell with 533 beating Ryan Cook by 1 pin with 532. Alton JV Boys won their match by winning all 7 possible points. The Alton JV won all 3 games and total. JV total was 2321 to Edwardsville 1732. Leading Edwardsville was Carter McFarland with 593. Edwardsville hads 2665 total pins. Leading AHS boys was a tie between juniors Ben Mitchell and Eric Spond with 661. Next was senior Black Markel with 590. AHS had 2965 for a total pins score. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip