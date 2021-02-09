SEE GAME VIDEO:

ALTON - Ja’Markus Gary with 19 points led Alton while Adrian Elliott chipped in 10 points, in the Redbirds' 60-47 loss at home Tuesday night to East St. Louis.



“We started the second half with four or five straight turnovers and our goal was to take the keys away with their athleticism and their offensive rebounds. I'm super proud of my guys for them to go on that run and get within six points,” Alton head boys basketball coach Dana Morgan said.

Alton held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, East St Louis took a 25-22 lead at halftime. East St Louis then went out to a 44-28 lead after the third quarter and went on from there to the win.

Ryan Stevenson led East St. Louis with 17 points while David Granger chipped in 12.

Alton drops to 0-2 and East St. Louis is 1-1 in the young season.

