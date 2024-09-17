ALTON — Several teenage members of the Alton Boys & Girls Club recently engaged in a series of educational activities focused on dentistry, in collaboration with the nearby Southern Illinois University (SIU) Dental School.

Alton Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack Jr. said the event aimed to provide an in-depth look at careers in dentistry, the cellular structures of teeth, and the anatomy of the head and neck.

The event, held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at SIU Dental School, featured presentations and hands-on activities designed to give participants a comprehensive understanding of the field. Teenagers from the youth club had the opportunity to take impressions of teeth, create models of teeth, and use dental instruments to remove simulated cavities on plastic teeth. The presentations covered various aspects of dental science.

Participants were enthusiastic about the hands-on activities, which provided a practical experience to complement the theoretical knowledge shared during the presentations.

The collaboration between SIU Dental School and the youth club is part of an ongoing effort to engage young people in science and healthcare careers. By offering these types of interactive and educational experiences, organizers hope to inspire more students to pursue professions in the dental field.

Overall, Womack said the event was deemed a success by both the participants and organizers, who expressed optimism about future collaborations.



