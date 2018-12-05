Alton bowlers star in Abe Lincoln Tournament Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, IL. - On Dec. 1, 2018, Alton's girls bowling team competed in the major Abe Lincoln Tournament in Springfield on Dec. 1. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Twenty girls bowling teams statewide participated. From Abingdon, Hoopston, Mt. Vernon, etc. After six games, two Alton Redbird Bowlers finish on top (3rd) with 1288 pins. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip