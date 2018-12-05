Alton bowlers star in Abe Lincoln Tournament
December 5, 2018 4:33 PM December 6, 2018 5:49 AM
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - On Dec. 1, 2018, Alton's girls bowling team competed in the major Abe Lincoln Tournament in Springfield on Dec. 1.
Twenty girls bowling teams statewide participated. From Abingdon, Hoopston, Mt. Vernon, etc. After six games, two Alton Redbird Bowlers finish on top (3rd) with 1288 pins.