ALTON - Alton Redbirds senior bowler Ashley Westbrook posted a 700 series against Belleville West on Jan. 23 with games of 248, 205 and 247.

Westbrook has been a star for the Alton Redbirds all season. Belleville West's Haley Dunn also recorded a 714 with games of 212, 223 and 279, so it was a stellar night for both girls, Alton High School girls bowling coach David Meyer said.

On Tuesday, Alton competes in the Southwestern Conference Girls Bowling Tournament Tuesday at Edison’s in Edwardsville and Wednesday at St Clair Bowling Alley.

