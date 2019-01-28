ALTON - Alton Redbirds senior bowler Ashley Westbrook posted a 700 series against Belleville West on Jan. 23 with games of 248, 205 and 247.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Westbrook has been a star for the Alton Redbirds all season. Belleville West's Haley Dunn also recorded a 714 with games of 212, 223 and 279, so it was a stellar night for both girls, Alton High School girls bowling coach David Meyer said.

On Tuesday, Alton competes in the Southwestern Conference Girls Bowling Tournament Tuesday at Edison’s in Edwardsville and Wednesday at St Clair Bowling Alley.

More like this:

Feb 12, 2024 - Freshman Sensation Jillian Dwiggins Moves Ahead To State Bowling Meet, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Feb 12, 2024 - AHS Freshman Dwiggins Advances To Girls Bowling State Finals, Redbirds Team Places Sixth At Sectional

Feb 1, 2024 - Wednesday, Jan. 31 Sports Round-Up: Alton Captures Final MVCHA Hockey Match, Alton Girls Bowlers Win

Jan 8, 2024 - Alton Varsity and JV Boys Have A Big Day In O'Fallon Team Bowling Challenge

 