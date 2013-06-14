Alton Main Street is heading up the 2013 Summer Block Parties, with the first event being held on Sat, June 15th from 4:00 until 10:00 p.m. The theme for the weekend is “Downtown Drive-In”, featuring activities and music from the 1950’s. Family activities and entertainment will be offered. The Shades of Blue Jazz Band from Scott Air Force Base will perform from 5:00-7:00 p.m., followed by a concert from Butch Wax & the Hollywoods from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 16th, which organizers planned as a Father’s Day activity.

From 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., children will enjoy activities such as an inflatable, a photo booth, Karaoke, Inflatable, a planting project, hula hoops, coloring and more! The whole family will enjoy meeting the ladies of the Confluence Crush Roller Derby team, and make sure to get there early so that you can witness the 40-person flash mob dance. Adults will enjoy checking out the Bud Light Sport Chassis truck, a customized SUV featuring an interactive kiosk, Wi-Fi hotspot, and PlayStation 3 gaming console. A wide variety of food and beverage options will be available on-site.

Visitors will also find a full day of activities in the district leading up to each Block Party. From 8:00 a.m. until Noon the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market is in session a the corner of Piasa and 9th Street, and from Noon until 4:00 p.m. the “Odds & Ends Sidewalk Bazaars” will be held on Broadway’s Antique Row where downtown merchants will have tables of their wares on display beside vendors, artists and community yard sale tables.

The next two events in the series will be held on the third Saturday in July and August. July 20th will be themed “The BIG GIG Local Music Show” – featuring six local original bands. August 17th will be themed “Have a Nice Day” – featuring Jake’s Leg, a band that has been interpreting the music of the Grateful Dead for over 35 years. Visitors can join in the “flower power costume contest”, enjoy hula hoop demonstrations and more!

For full details on these and other happenings in Downtown Alton, please visit the “Events” page of www.DowntownAlton.com

