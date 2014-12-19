Alton blanks Collinsville 7-0 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Hockey

Alton 7, Collinsville 0

Kain Henson led Alton High School's hockey team with three goals as Alton High School blanked Collinsville 7-0 Thursday night at East Alton Ice Rink.

Alton High improves to 9-2 overall on the season.

Scoring Summary:

1st period scoring

9:28 Kain Henson, assisted by Christian Shank

6:27 Alex Rubin, assisted by Jake Cunningham

2:07 Kain Henson, unassisted

1.7 Austin Erthal, assisted by Kain Henson

2nd period Scoring

3:04 Brendan Lowe, assisted by Ben Drake and Jake Bohn

2:45 Kain Henson, assisted by Jake Bohn

3rd Period Scoring

11:38 Jake Cunningham, assisted by Kain Henson

Shots on Goal

Alton- 36

Collinsville-23

Goalie for Alton- Mitch Klug

Goalie for Collinsville-Caleb Nowicki

Penalties

Alton- 6 , total 12 minutes

Collinsville-0