Alton blanks Collinsville 7-0
Hockey
Alton 7, Collinsville 0
Kain Henson led Alton High School's hockey team with three goals as Alton High School blanked Collinsville 7-0 Thursday night at East Alton Ice Rink. Alton High improves to 9-2 overall on the season.
Scoring Summary:
1st period scoring
9:28 Kain Henson, assisted by Christian Shank
6:27 Alex Rubin, assisted by Jake Cunningham
2:07 Kain Henson, unassisted
1.7 Austin Erthal, assisted by Kain Henson
2nd period Scoring
3:04 Brendan Lowe, assisted by Ben Drake and Jake Bohn
2:45 Kain Henson, assisted by Jake Bohn
3rd Period Scoring
11:38 Jake Cunningham, assisted by Kain Henson
Shots on Goal
Alton- 36
Collinsville-23
Goalie for Alton- Mitch Klug
Goalie for Collinsville-Caleb Nowicki
Penalties
Alton- 6 , total 12 minutes
Collinsville-0
