Alton High hockey

Hockey

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton 7, Collinsville 0

Kain Henson led Alton High School's hockey team with three goals as Alton High School blanked Collinsville 7-0 Thursday night at East Alton Ice Rink. Alton High improves to 9-2 overall on the season.

Scoring Summary:

1st period scoring

9:28 Kain Henson, assisted by Christian Shank

6:27 Alex Rubin, assisted by Jake Cunningham

2:07 Kain Henson, unassisted

1.7 Austin Erthal, assisted by Kain Henson

 

2nd period Scoring

3:04 Brendan Lowe, assisted by Ben Drake and Jake Bohn

2:45 Kain Henson, assisted by Jake Bohn

Article continues after sponsor message

 

3rd Period Scoring

11:38 Jake Cunningham, assisted by Kain Henson

 

Shots on Goal

Alton- 36

Collinsville-23

 

Goalie for Alton- Mitch Klug

Goalie for Collinsville-Caleb Nowicki

 

Penalties

Alton- 6 , total 12 minutes

Collinsville-0

 

More like this:

Sep 30, 2023 - New Garage Sale Rules Passed For Alton

Sep 15, 2023 - 70 Years Later, Stan Sinclair Reflects On 1953 Jersey Panthers Football Team

Sep 22, 2023 - Madison County Announces Liheap Assistance

3 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

Jul 22, 2023 - Cross-River Crime Task Force Completes Deployments In Alton and Granite City

 