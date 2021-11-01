ALTON - Yvonne Rushton, a local Realtor who coordinated a reunion for previous Alton Belle Casino employees at Mac's Timeout was ecstatic about the turnout and outcome.

"We had a fantastic reunion!" she said. "We had over 130 employees turn out. Mac's Timeout did an exceptional job of accommodating us."

Mac's also had a reunion for Marquette and Alton High School classes recently that went well, Rob Lehnhardt of Mac's, said. He also said his team enjoyed the evening with the Alton Belle Casino employees and the Marquette-Alton reunion group.

"These types of events are all things we do for the community," he said, proud of the diverse services that Mac's offers.

Peggy Voumard, one of the coordinators of the Marquette-Alton reunion, said all the classmates had a wonderful time and again praised Mac's Timeout for their service and accomodating nature to their big party.

