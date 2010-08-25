August 25, 2010 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) continues their efforts to combat littering with the placement of five new signs around Alton. The signs are located at 20th and Piasa, on Delmar behind Target, on Rock Spring Drive between College Avenue and Brown Street, on Oakwood Avenue behind Lowe’s, and on College Avenue between Rock Spring Drive and Central Avenue. The signs remind residents and visitors that littering is against the law, punishable with a maximum $750 fine.

ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier said, “I think most of the Keep Alton Clean Signs are ineffective. If we are going to end littering, we need to hit the people that litter in the wallet. Hopefully, these signs will impress upon those people that the City is serious about enforcing its regulations against litter and punishing those people found guilty of littering.”

The new anti-littering signs were placed after the ABCCC unveiled a new email address, abccc@alton-il.com, and a new form for residents to report littering. The new form can be downloaded from the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, or picked up at City Hall or the Alton Parks and Recreation Office. Residents can submit the information by email or by mailing the cards to the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, 101 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002. The information submitted on the cards will be turned over to the proper authorities.

If you would like more information on the City’s anti-littering program, please contact Carolyn Gronemeier at abccc@alton-il.com or contact the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.

