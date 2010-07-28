The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) would like to make it easier for residents to report littering. The ABCCC has created a new email address, abccc@alton-il.com, and a new form for residents to report littering.

The new form is an index card that residents can download from the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, or pickup at City Hall or the Alton Parks and Recreation Office. Residents can submit the information by email or by mailing the cards to the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, 101 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002. The information submitted on the cards will be turned over to the proper authorities.

Article continues after sponsor message

ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier said, “I think many people in Alton are tired of seeing litter on our streets. The Committee wants to provide an opportunity for residents to report littering and send a message to litters that someone is watching them.”

Littering is against the law in Alton. A person found guilty of littering faces a maximum penalty of Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750).

If you would like more information on this program, please contact Carolyn Gronemeier at abccc@alton-il.com or contact the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.

More like this: