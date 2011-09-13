Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and individuals that participated in the recent City-Wide Litter Cleanup.

Without the assistance of organizations like the Alton/Godfrey Junior League, A Town Steppers, Boys & Girls Club, Encounter, Pride, Brown Street Baptist Church, Allied Waste, Logo-It @ Langa, Jacoby Arts Center, Girl Scouts, the Knights of Columbus, Riverbender.com, Fast Eddies Fried Chicken, 100 Black Men of Alton, Wild Trak Cycling Club, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, Youth Build, Habitat for Humanity, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Learning Center, the Alton Police Department, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Marketplace, Friends of Haskell, and many individual residents, the Cleanup would not have been a success. I would also like to thank Mayor Tom Hoechst and Alderman Michael Velloff for participating in the Cleanup. Thanks to the work of these organizations and individuals, approximately 200 bags of litter were removed from Alton’s streets.

Article continues after sponsor message

I would also like to recognize Thom DeGrand and the workers in the PACUP Program. I would also like to thank Sheriff Robert Hertz and the workers in the SWAP Program. These individuals were responsible for gathering and disposing the bags of litter collected by the volunteers and picking up litter along the more heavily traveled streets. Without the PACUP and SWAP Programs, the City-Wide Litter Cleanup would not have been successful.

Lastly, I would like to thank The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Today’s Advantage, Riverbender.com, and the many businesses that promoted the Cleanup on their signs and bulletin boards.

The next City-Wide Litter Cleanup will be May 19, 2012. I invite everyone to join us for this event. I also encourage residents and groups not to wait for the next Cleanup and to adopt areas in their neighborhoods to pickup litter on a regular basis.

Sincerely,

Carolyn Gronemeier, Chairman

Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee

More like this: