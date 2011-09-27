September 27, 2011 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding a work day on October 6, 2011, in the vicinity of the CityCemetery. Committee members will gather at the LovejoyMonumentat East 5th and Monument Streets at 3:30 P.M. Students fromAltonHigh School will also participate. Participants will remove litter and overgrowth from the entrance to the cemetery and from the nearby streets. In the case of bad weather, the work day will be cancelled.

Members of the public are invited to participate and should bring gloves and bags.

“We wanted to do more beautification projects in the City besides the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier. “With Vintage Voices and the fall colors approaching, we felt this would be an appropriate project. I hope that members of the community can join us on October 6th.”

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life inAlton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at1211 Henry Street. These meetings are open to the public. For more information on the Work Day or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier at 465-0859 or visit their website at

http://alton-il.com/councilminutes.cfm?folder=Alton%20Beautification%20and%20Clean%20City%20Committee

