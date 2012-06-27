June 27, 2012 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding another work day on July 5, 2012.

Committee members and interested members of the public will gather at the corner of 3rd and Market Streets at 3:30 P.M. The Committee will then split into two (2) groups; one (1) will work on the islands on Broadway and the other group will work on the islands on 3rd Street between Market and Broadway. This work day will occur rain or shine and regardless of temperature

Interested members of the public may attend and are asked to bring gloves and digging tools.

“The 3rd Street and Broadway corridors are some the most heavily trafficked locations in Alton,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn MacAfee. “With the 175th anniversary events just around the corner, we would like to beautify that area and I hope other members of the public will join us for the work day.”

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on work days or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn MacAfee at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://www.alton-il.com/abccc.

