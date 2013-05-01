The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding another work day on May 2, 2013, at Seminary Square Park located at 5th and Langdon Streets.

Committee members and interested members of the public will gather at Seminary Square Park at 3:30 P.M. The Committee will then rake, trim, and cleanup the park. Interested members of the public may attend and are asked to bring gloves, rakes, and cutting tools.

“Seminary Square is a beautiful park located in the heart of Alton,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn MacAfee. “ABCCC felt this park could use some attention and that this would be an appropriate project to kick-off our summer work projects. I hope that members of the community can join us on May 1st.”

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on work days or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn MacAfee at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://www.alton-il.com/abccc

