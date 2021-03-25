ALTON - Alton High School rebounded with a strong second-half defensive effort in a boys soccer contest against Collinsville at home on Wednesday night.

Alton lost the game 3-1, but played the tough Kahoks squad closely the entire match. Nick Rayfield scored the Redbirds' goal.

"The boys worked hard last night," Alton head boys soccer coach Tyler Hamilton said. "Credit to Collinsville, they put the ball in the back of the net when we couldn’t. Being down 2-0 at half, the boys responded well. We had chances to tie the game up but their third goal with only 8 minutes left deflated us."

Alton soccer boys play at home today against O'Fallon.

The Redbirds host Belleville East on Tuesday for Senior Night and Edwardsville on Thursday, April 1, in a confrontation with a close rival.

