BETHALTO - With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Civic Memorial’s Spencer Powell laced a single to right field that scored Zach Vaughn from second base. In the top of the seventh, Powell finished things off retiring the side to claim the win and a complete game against the Alton Redbirds.

The Eagles defeated the Redbirds 7-6 at Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

“It was a pretty big at-bat in a big spot. He helped himself on the mound and ended up getting a big hit,” Civic Memorial coach Nick Smith said. “I’m proud of our guys for battling and fighting back. [Alton’s] a good ball club and we have a lot of respect for them. They’re fundamentally sound and a tough team to beat.

Civic Memorial improves to 10-3 and Alton is now 5-6.

Powell struck out seven and walked one while giving up six runs on eight hits.

“He was [on a] full pitch count. He could max out. That was the plan,” Smith said. “We needed to extend him because we need to see him in a long outing and see how he performs later in innings. He did a good job of keeping his pitch count down and finishing the job.”

Powell and Bryce Zupan both knocked two hits apiece for the Eagles and Geoff Withers was 1-for-2 with a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Eagles got out in front of the Redbirds in the first inning.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Powell ripped an RBI single to left field that scored Caden Clark and Zach Vaughn. A couple of batters later, Hayden Sontag drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Zupan. Despite the rough start, Riley Phillips struck out the next three batters and got out of the inning surrendering three runs, but it could’ve easily been worse.

The Eagles tacked on two more runs courtesy of a throwing error by Alton to make it a 5-2 game in the bottom of the fourth.

Cole Akal came on in relief of Phillips pitched 3.2 innings surrendering two hits, two earned runs, and struck out three.

“He hasn’t pitched much this year and he was the hot hand,” Haug said. “We’re really proud of his efforts.”

Down by three runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Redbirds needed to find a spark, and they got one.

Alton got two runs to make it 5-4 and then Brandon Droste stepped in and swatted a fly ball heading toward the right-field line. Tritan Frank dove for the ball and came up short. However, the ball was ruled that it landed in fair territory, a controversial decision. Meanwhile, Droste made his way to second base, while a wild throw sailed into foul territory past third base, and ultimately Droste tore around the bases for an inside the park home run to give Alton a 6-5 lead.

Droste, Phillips, Mikey Hampton, all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Phillips knocked in two RBI. Additionally, Taul finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

“It’s a seven-inning ballgame, and we have to play 21 hard outs. A lot can happen,” Alton coach Todd Haug said. “We started off with our backs against the wall, and I’m proud of them for battling back. One of these days the tides going to turn.”

