Popular Americana act will open for Country sensation Montgomery Gentry on July 4th

(29 June 2011) The Five and Dimers will be performing under the gateway arch on the 4th of July, opening for country sensation Montgomery Gentry on the main stage at Fair St. Louis.

The Five and Dimers are a six-piece Americana group featuring Matt Taul (vocals, rhythm guitar, songwriter), Pete Klein (lead guitar and lap steel), Matt McGibany (fiddle), Adam Peipert (banjo, backing vocals), John Masinelli (bass, backing vocals) and Jeff Walker (drums, percussion).

The group was formed in 2008 through a common love of roots music and the desire to create and share locally grown original music. Band leader Matt Taul’s lyrics are thought provoking and the music is intelligently arranged with an occasional sonic surprise thrown in for good measure.

The Five and Dimers’ distinct Americana sound has been a staple for years at many area Concert in the Park series, such as Grafton, Edwardsville, and Benld. In 2009, the group performed at the inaugural BIG GIG Local Music Show at Alton’s Riverfront Amphitheater, and in recent years has graduated to St. Louis’s premier concert venues, such as the Ticketmaster New Music Spotlight at the Pageant and The Old Rockhouse. In May 2011, the group was invited to play at the newly renovated Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, and will soon release a “Live at the Wildey” CD, proceeds of which will fund the completion of a widely anticipated studio release.

The Five and Dimers will take the stage at Fair St. Louis at 6:30pm on Monday, July 4th. Other entertainment for the weekend includes the 134th Annual Veiled Prophet Parade and music legends the Steve Miller Band on July 2nd; pop icons Maroon 5 will headline on July 3rd. Air shows will be offered all three days of the festival, along with one of the most spectacular displays of fireworks in celebration of our nation’s independence.

Booking information and original music from the Five and Dimers can be found at: www.myspace.com/fiveanddimers. Their music is also available for listening and free download at www.reverbnation/matttaul.

