Alton, IL – A.B.O.B. (ALTON BAND & ORCHESTRA BUILDERS) promises a fun-filled and unique event to raise money for their organization. On this Friday, November 19th at 7 pm, Quarter Auction Mania will break out in the Commons Area at Alton High School in Alton. The Quarter Auction Mania Party is an Auction, a Raffle & a Home Party all wrapped into one!! How Exciting!! Doors open at 6 pm in order for you to get your paddles and quarters ready. With 20+ home based direct sales vendors will be on hand to auction off their items for 1

4 quarters just in time for the holidays. Each vendor will also be available to take individual orders and cash/carry items. There will be door prizes, 50/50 tickets and a lot of fun and games for people of all ages.

