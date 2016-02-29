ALTON - The annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Dinner Auction, “Music is Super” will take place Saturday, March 12 in the Alton High School Commons. The cost is $25 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner, catered by Tony's Restaurant, starts at 7:00. Entertainment will be provided by the Alton High School Jazz Combo and Symphonic Orchestra. We will have a large variety of silent and live auction items with Mike Harman as auctioneer of the live auction.

All proceeds benefit our over 800 students in the Alton School District band and orchestra program, elementary through high school. About 40% of our students in band and orchestra use a school district instrument, and ABOB provides the funds to repair and maintain all of these instruments.

ABOB also provides scholarships for private lessons and music camps and funds the Alton M.S. Schumann Chamber, Alton H.S. Symphonic Orchestra, and Marching 100's fees and travel to competitions and festivals. It is events like our Dinner Auction, which helps ABOB meet its budget in order to give our students many outstanding musical opportunities.

For over 60 years, ABOB has supported our music program and we are extremely fortunate to have parents and a community who are passionate about making sure all students in the Alton School District have access to an outstanding music education.

Call 466-9240 or email edgrayrams@charter.net to RSVP or if you or your company would like to make a donation or sponsor an ad. You may also pay online at www.abob.net. ABOB is a registered 501(c)3 in the State of Illinois and all donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

