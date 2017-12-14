Kayliah Newby, the Alton Middle School Athlete of the Month.

ALTON - The Alton Athletics Association named the following individuals Athletes of the Month.

Alton Middle School Athlete of the Month: Kayliah Newby, with the eighth grade dance team.

Alton High School:

Ryan Kane, a varsity wrestler.

Caroline Goeken, a dance team member.

 