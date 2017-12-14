Alton Athletics Association names Athletes of Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Athletics Association named the following individuals Athletes of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Middle School Athlete of the Month: Kayliah Newby, with the eighth grade dance team. Alton High School: Ryan Kane, a varsity wrestler. Caroline Goeken, a dance team member. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football